Mar 03, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Kenneth Charles Cacciatore - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for joining the Revance fireside. We're thrilled to have Mark, Toby and Jessica with us. Obviously, I'm joined by my colleagues, Stacy and Georgi, the brains behind any operation, if you call that at Cowen's Pharmaceutical Team here.



So thanks, guys, for joining us today. A lot going on. Obviously, big transitions over the last period of time, last 12 months. And I know we have a huge potential opportunity in front of us and another major transition.



So I thought the best way to start before we get into some of the groundwork that you've been laying with the dermal fillers and HintMD is to just take a step back, which we rarely do and talk about DAXI and its differentiation and maybe talk about some of the basics before we build up here on the dosing, the core active ingredients, really how DAXI is different than the other toxins and clearly, the leading toxin that's on the market, who will remain nameless for part of this conversation.



So Mark, why don't