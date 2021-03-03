Mar 03, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
Kenneth Charles Cacciatore - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Thanks, everyone, for joining the Revance fireside. We're thrilled to have Mark, Toby and Jessica with us. Obviously, I'm joined by my colleagues, Stacy and Georgi, the brains behind any operation, if you call that at Cowen's Pharmaceutical Team here.
So thanks, guys, for joining us today. A lot going on. Obviously, big transitions over the last period of time, last 12 months. And I know we have a huge potential opportunity in front of us and another major transition.
So I thought the best way to start before we get into some of the groundwork that you've been laying with the dermal fillers and HintMD is to just take a step back, which we rarely do and talk about DAXI and its differentiation and maybe talk about some of the basics before we build up here on the dosing, the core active ingredients, really how DAXI is different than the other toxins and clearly, the leading toxin that's on the market, who will remain nameless for part of this conversation.
So Mark, why don't
Revance Therapeutics Inc at Cowen Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Mar 03, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...