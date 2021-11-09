Q3 2021 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Jessica Serra - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Head of IR & ESG



Thank you, Laurie. Joining us on the call today from Revance, our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; President, Dustin Sjuts; Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke; and Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, Roman Rubio.



During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the potential approval and timing of approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar lines and therapeutic indications; our ability to remediate deficiencies identified by the FDA regarding our BLA; a Type A meeting with the FDA; financial performance, revenue and processing volume run rate; financial