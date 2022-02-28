Feb 28, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Revance Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Monday, February 28, 2022.
I will now like to turn the conference call over to Jessica Serra, Head of Investor Relations and ESG for Revance. Please go ahead.
Jessica Serra - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Head of IR & ESG
Thank you, Victor. Joining us today on the call for Revance are Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; President, Dustin Sjuts; and Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke.
During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the regulatory process and potential approval and timing of approval for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar lines as well as in therapeutic indications, plans related to the RHA collection and OPUL platform; our financial performance; processing volume run rate; 2022 guidance; expected cash runway; strategic priorities and capital allocation
Q4 2021 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...