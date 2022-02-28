Q4 2021 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the regulatory process and potential approval and timing of approval for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar lines as well as in therapeutic indications, plans related to the RHA collection and OPUL platform; our financial performance; processing volume run rate; 2022 guidance; expected cash runway; strategic priorities and capital allocation