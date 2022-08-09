Q2 2022 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Joining us on the call today from Revance are Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; President, Dustin Sjuts; and Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke.



During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the regulatory process and potential approval for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar lines and in therapeutic indications, potential indications for RHA Redensity and OPUL platform, consumer preferences, the benefits to us, practices and patients of our products and services, our financial performance, 2022 guidance, expected cash runway, strategic