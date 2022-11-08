Q3 2022 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Jessica Serra - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Head of IR & ESG



During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to our regulatory submissions and approvals, consumer preferences and behavior, the benefits to us, practices and consumers of our products, 2022 guidance, cash flow breakeven, future capital expenditures and capital allocation plans, our ability to draw on our debt, our ability to effectively compete, our blockbuster and growth potential, the supply and manufacture of DAXXIFY, the impact