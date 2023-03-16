Mar 16, 2023 / 01:45PM GMT

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities - Analyst



All right. Thanks, everybody. So we're joined by Toby Schilke. In a second, we're going to talk about Revance Therapeutics. A little bit of a break from the biotech high science thought process and moving into really what I think is probably one of the more exciting consumer opportunities and biotech product launches that we're going to see over the next, probably year or so.



So Toby, thanks for joining us. Love to just -- maybe you can kick us off and remind people, remind everybody here what Revance is all about on the aesthetic side and then also there's the therapeutic opportunity.



Toby Schilke - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Seamus. So yeah, we were approved last September for DAXXIFY, which is launching into a relatively mature market in facial aesthetics. Companies have been around there for two decades, dominated by Allergan with three other approved products in the treatment of glabellar lines. This is a cash-pay market and really dominated by Allergan.



However, DAXXIFY has