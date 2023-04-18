Apr 18, 2023 / 04:45PM GMT

Serge Belanger - Needham & Company - Analyst



Hi, good afternoon. I'm Serge Belanger, one of the Senior Healthcare Analysts at Needham. I want to welcome you to Needham's 22nd Annual Healthcare Conference. Next up for the session, we have Revance Therapeutics and the CFO, Tobin Schilke, going to talk to us about the company who is currently in the process of launching their second product, but the first real novel neuromodulator in the last 30-some years. I don't want to steal any of Tobin's thunder, so I'll hand it over to him to give us an overview of the company.



Tobin Schilke - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO



Yeah. Thanks, Serge. It is exciting times here, and it is quite a privilege to introduce this product. This is a high level for those who are orienting themselves to the product. Revance has been a public company for a long time and launched our first product in collaboration with TEOXANE SA, where we have exclusive rights to distribute hyaluronic acid fillers in the United States. Over the last 18 months to two years, despite the pandemic, we've