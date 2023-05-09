Q1 2023 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Revance Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, May (technical difficulty) for Revance. Please go ahead.



Jessica Serra - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Head of IR & ESG



Thank you, operator. Joining us on the call today from Revance are Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; President, Dustin Sjuts; and Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke. During this call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to 2023 guidance, cash flow breakeven, operating leverage, blockbuster potential, our ability to draw on our debt and future revenue expenses (technical difficulty) the market, our growth potential, our CD approval and entry into the therapeutics market, our potential in other therapeutic indications, our commercial success, injector and consumer preferences and behavior, the efficacy and duration of DAXXIFY, the benefits to us, practices and consumers of our products and strategy, our