Jun 12, 2023 / 03:40PM GMT

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference. We're really pleased to kick off this day with a whole variety of companies across the spectrum. Here today, we're joined by Revance. Mark, Dustin, thank you very much for joining us. Looking forward to a discussion.



So much has happened over the past 18 months, let's call it, right, for the company in terms of just the extreme scope and what not. I think people have heard a lot from the both of you. I always like to make these conversations a little bit about making sure that we understand the people behind this and I think people maybe don't understand.



So just a little snapshot on your personal journey and one of the things about this business, the aesthetic side, is like everybody came from the same nest at some point. So there's a lot of interdigitation, et cetera. I think it'd be interesting to hear a little bit about your professional journey. We'll start with you, Mark.



Mark J. Foley -