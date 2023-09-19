Revance Therapeutics Inc Investor Day Transcript

Sep 19, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Please welcome Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley.



Mark J. Foley - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO & Director



Great. Thanks, everyone, and welcome to our Investor Day. This is the first time we've hosted one of these Investor Days in 5 years. So we thought it was particularly timely for us to do it given the recent approval of DAXXIFY in Aesthetics and more recently in Therapeutics and where we are in our commercial journey. So we're really excited today to share with you where we are in the journey, why we have conviction and confidence in both our strategy and opportunity for success that we have going forward. Before I jump into the agenda and everything, I'd also like to welcome Valerie Toppan or -- the CEO and Founder of Teoxane and we're very fortunate to be in partnership with Valerie and the RHA line of fillers. So thanks, Valerie for making the trip from Europe over here and for being such a supportive shareholder as well.



In terms of the program that we're going to cover, we'll start out with the overall aesthetics market. We have an