Q3 2023 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Revance Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jessica Serra, Head of Investor Relations, Communications and ESG for Revance. Please go ahead.



Jessica Serra - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Head of IR & ESG



Thank you, operator. Joining us on the call today from Revance are Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; President, Dustin Sjuts; and Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke.



During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to guidance, related to guidance, positive adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross margin, operating leverage, blockbuster potential. The financial impact of OPUL exit, the impact of our pricing strategy on adoption, our competitive market position, our potential value creation, additional therapeutics approval, plans related to the timing launch and payer