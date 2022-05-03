May 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Unidentified Participant
Good morning and welcome to the Reviva Pharmaceuticals' KOL webinar on antipsychotic drugs for schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this call is being recorded and a replay will be made available on the Reviva website following the conclusion of the event.
I'd now like to turn the call over to your host, Dr. Lax Bhat, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reviva Pharmaceuticals. Please go ahead, Lax.
Lax Bhat - Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. - Founder, President & CEO
Thank you, Tara. Good morning, thank you to each and every one of you for being with us today. It's my pleasure to welcome everyone to our key opinion leader webinar on brilaroxazine for schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. So, today's webinar has four segments. The first segment, our KOL, Dr. Citrome will present an overview of antipsychotic treatment in individuals with schizophrenia and other disorders.
In the second segment our KOL, Dr. Ereshefsky will present
