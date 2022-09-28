Sep 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Ben Shamsian - Lytham Partners - Analyst



Hello, everyone, and thank you all for joining us during the Lytham Partners' Fall 2022 Investor Conference. My name is Ben Shamsian, Vice President of Lytham Partners.



Our next presentation comes from Reviva Pharmaceuticals, ticker symbol RVPH on the NASDAQ. Presenting from the company is Dr. Lax Bhat, CEO and Founder.



Before we begin, for those not familiar, Lytham Partners is one of the country's leading investor relations firms. With more than two decades of corporate access experience, we have built one of the industry's most diverse and effective platforms for connecting small cap companies with high quality and focused institutional investors while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of Investor Relations.



Today's presentation is hopefully yet another example where we can bring value to multiple constituents. As a reminder, a copy of the slide presentation is available on your webcast screen.



Today, I have asked the company to briefly run through the slide presentation and we will then engage in a