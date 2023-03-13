Mar 13, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Scott Henry - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC - Analyst



My name is Scott Henry, healthcare analyst at ROTH MKM Partners. Thank you for joining this fireside chat. We will also be webcasting this event. Our focus company is Reviva Pharmaceuticals, ticker RVPH, approximately $90 million market cap.



Participating for the company is Dr. Lax Bhat, Chief Executive Officer. Let's get started. Lax, thank you for coming to the conference. Could you take a couple of minutes to tell us about Reviva?



Lax Bhat - Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. - Founder, President, & CEO



Sure. Thanks, Ben (sic - Scott). Thanks for having me here. So Reviva Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for respiratory indications as well as CNS indications. Our current focus is neuropsychiatry in CNS and pulmonary arterial hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis in the respiratory space.



We do have two molecules, drug candidates developed in house, and company has granted patents in the US, Europe, and additional 16 countries