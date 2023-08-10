Aug 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst



(audio in progress) biotechnology analyst here at Canaccord Genuity. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to the second day of our Growth Conference here for the public company track. We do have Reviva Pharmaceuticals here today with us. For Reviva, we have CEO, Lax Bhat this year.



And they have an interesting Phase 3 dataset that's coming up soon for their product in schizophrenia. So it's truly interesting time for the company. Very pleased to have you here. We also have CFO Narayan Prabhu there in the audience. (Conference Instructions)



With that, I'll turn it over to Lax to make a few opening comments and then we'll jump right into questions.



Lax Bhat - Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. - Founder, President, & CEO



Thanks, Sumant. Thanks for having me here.



Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst



So could you give us a brief background on what Reviva is all about, like the product that you have that's facing a Phase