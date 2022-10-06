Greenbox Pos Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 06, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT

Ben Errez - GreenBox POS Inc. - Chairman & Co-Founder



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Third Annual Shareholder Meeting of GreenBox POS Inc., hereinafter GreenBox. I am Ben Errez, Co-Founder and Chairman of GreenBox. It is my pleasure to welcome you today to this meeting and to introduce Fredi Nisan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.



Fredi Nisan - GreenBox POS Inc. - CEO & Co-Founder



Hello, everyone, and thank you for being here with us today.



Ben Errez - GreenBox POS Inc. - Chairman & Co-Founder



Thank you, Fredi, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We are pleased to again conduct our annual meeting virtually via the Internet. We have adopted this meeting format for two primary reasons. Virtual shareholder meetings are the future of many companies and are increasing in prevalence.



As a company focused on developing and commercializing innovative technology, we view this meeting format as a means of leveraging an innovative solution to drive efficiencies in our meeting