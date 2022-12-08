Ryvyl Inc at Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference Transcript

Dec 08, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Ben Errez - RYVYL Inc. - Chairman & Co-Founder



So again, good morning, everybody. Some of what we're going to be discussing here today is going to fall under the definition of forward-looking statements in their meaning within the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The rest of that disclaimer you can read by yourself when you download this presentation from our website.



Our mission is straightforward. We are evolving the future of financial technology and developing compliant, cutting-edge blockchain ledger, tokenized payment solutions for the diverse dynamic global market. So every word of this mission statement has a meaning. And if you don't grab it precisely by the end of this presentation, please raise your hand and ask questions and we're going to have some time at the end for that.



A little bit of a company overview. Very robust technology suite is what we are known for, all self-developed. We own 100% of the IP of any technology that runs in our ecosystem. We enjoy recurring high