Ryvyl Inc at LD Micro Invitational Conference Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Hello, everyone. Our next presenter is Ben Errez with RYVYL. Take it away, Ben.



Ben Errez - RYVYL Inc. - Chairman



Hello, everybody here and wherever you are around the world watching live. My name is Ben Errez. I am the Chairman of RYVYL. We are a Nasdaq corporation. And perhaps, we'll get to talk a little bit about the spin-off that we're doing into an OTC company with a plan for a Nasdaq uplisting later on during the year.



This presentation is going to go through some forward-looking statements -- the standard disclaimer for all of these presentations. I've -- this is our mission.



RYVYL evolves the future of financial technology and developing compliant, cutting-edge blockchain ledger, tokenized payments solutions for the diverse dynamic global market. Part of that mission statement, as I said, is going to be split between our traditional payment processing platform and our blockchain-ledger-based payment platform, which is going to be spun off into a separate publicly listed company.



This is some of the performance