Ryvyl Inc at LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference Transcript

Oct 04, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



All right. We will be moving on to our next presentation. Please give a warm welcome to Co-Founder and Chairman, Ben Errez of RYVYL.



Ben Errez - RYVYL Inc. - Chairman, Co-Founder



It's good to see that everybody found their seats. Another full house today. That's all right. But a lot of you are watching online.



Hello, everyone. My name is Ben Errez. I am one of the founders of the GreenBox POS, which at some point in our evolution was rebranded as RYVYL. I'll talk a little bit about that in the coming slides. The original plan was to also have the second co-founder, which is him -- I apologize for that. So apparently, he's on site and was stuck in traffic until this minute. And hopefully will join us and will do some, I guess, singing in harmony together.



So again, welcome everybody. This is our current version of the investor presentation. We are a Nasdaq company, and we trade under the symbol RVYL. This presentation will contain some forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the '33 Act and the 21E of the