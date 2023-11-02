Ryvyl Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Ben Errez - RYVYL Inc. - Chairman



Hello, everyone. Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2023 Annual Stockholder Meeting of RYVYL Inc. I am Ben Errez, Chairman and Co-Founder of RYVYL.



Today. I will be serving as the Chair of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. It is my pleasure to welcome you today for this meeting and to introduce Fredi Nisan, our Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, and Director.



Fredi Nisan - RYVYL Inc. - CEO



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining for our Annual Shareholder Meeting, and thank you for being part of RYVYL. Go ahead, Ben.



Ben Errez - RYVYL Inc. - Chairman



Thank you all for joining us today. We're pleased to again conduct our annual meeting virtually, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach greater number of our stockholders. We have stockholders attending via the web portal and the 800 number that we have provided.



As is our custom, we will conduct the business portion of our meeting first and answer questions at the end of the meeting. Though we may not be