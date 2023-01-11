Rxsight Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 07:15PM GMT
Robert Justin Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Hello, everyone. I'm Robbie Marcus, the med tech analyst at JPMorgan. Happy to introduce our next presentation, company is RxSight, I'm going to bring up CEO, Ron Kurtz, and then we'll do some Q&A. Ron?
Ronald M. Kurtz - RxSight, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you very much, Robbie, and thank you for having us at the conference. These are forward-looking statements.
RxSight is focused on growing the premium cataract surgery market, which is the most profitable segment of the highest volume surgical procedure in ophthalmology. Our strategy is based on delivering both better medicine for patients and better business results for doctors and practices, an approach that our team has used previously to build high-margin premium pay businesses in ophthalmology over the past 20 years. As we will discuss, RxSight's first-in-class light adjustable lens or LAL, delivers unparalleled visual results for patients and drives growth of premium pay procedures that are critical to
