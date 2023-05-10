May 10, 2023 / 10:55PM GMT

Craig William Bijou - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



Craig Bijou, medical device analyst for BofA. And it's a pleasure to have RxSight here, and from the company, Ron Kurtz, CEO; and Shelley Thunen, CFO. So Ron, Shelley, thank you for coming.



Shelley B. Thunen - RxSight, Inc. - CFO & Assistant Secretary



Thank you very much for having us.



Craig William Bijou - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



So it's a bit of an abbreviated fireside chat, so I kind of want to hit on the hot topics.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - Research AnalystASCRS obviously happened last weekend. And from what we've heard, there was a lot of buzz around you guys. So would just love to hear your feedback from the conference, what the feedback from docs were? How does that compare to prior year conferences? And is there an acceleration in interest in you guys and in your technology?