May 10, 2023 / 10:55PM GMT
Craig William Bijou - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
Craig Bijou, medical device analyst for BofA. And it's a pleasure to have RxSight here, and from the company, Ron Kurtz, CEO; and Shelley Thunen, CFO. So Ron, Shelley, thank you for coming.
Shelley B. Thunen - RxSight, Inc. - CFO & Assistant Secretary
Thank you very much for having us.
Craig William Bijou - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
So it's a bit of an abbreviated fireside chat, so I kind of want to hit on the hot topics.
Questions and Answers:Craig William Bijou - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
ASCRS obviously happened last weekend. And from what we've heard, there was a lot of buzz around you guys. So would just love to hear your feedback from the conference, what the feedback from docs were? How does that compare to prior year conferences? And is there an acceleration in interest in you guys and in your technology?