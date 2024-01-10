Rxsight Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 10, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Lily Lozada JPMorgan Chase&Co.-Analyst



Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining. I'm Lily Lozada. I'm on the Medtech research team here at JPMorgan. And I'm happy to have the Rxsight management team with us here today and I'll pass it over to CEO, Ron Kurtz, for a presentation, and then we'll do some Q&A.



Ron Kurtz RxSight - Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Louis, and good afternoon, everyone. In my presentation today, I plan to discuss how Rxsight is leading the cataract and lens replacement surgery into a new era. That is the era of adjustability. Before I do, of course, here's our forward looking statements. I'll begin with an overview of the cataract and lens replacement procedure, which involves removal of the natural lens and replacement of its focusing power with a plastic interocular lens or IOL. The main goal of cataract surgery is to provide a clear optical pathway for vision by removing the cloudy cataract, a second potential benefit that has become increasingly important over the past 20 years is reducing a patient's