Q2 2021 Rackspace Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Joseph J. Crivelli - Rackspace Technology, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Rackspace Technology's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Kevin Jones, our Chief Executive Officer; and Amar Maletira, our President and Chief Financial Officer, join us today. The slide deck we will refer to today can be found on our Investor Relations website.



On Slide 2, certain comments we make on this call will be forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties is included in our SEC filings. Rackspace Technology assumes no obligation to update the information presented on the call except as required by law.



Our presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures and certain further adjustments to these measures, which we believe provide useful information to our investors. In accordance with SEC rules, we have provided a reconciliation of these measures to their respective and most directly comparable GAAP measures.