Feb 03, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Michael O'Leary
Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
* Neil Sorahan
Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO
Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and you're welcome to the Ryanair Q3 Results presentation. I'm Michael O'Leary, I'm the Group CEO, and I'm joined this morning by Neil Sorahan, our Group CFO.
Neil Sorahan - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO
Good morning.
Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
You will have seen the strong Q3 numbers we published this morning on the ryanair.com website. We reported a Q3 net profit of EUR 88 million, up from a Q3 loss in the prior year. We'll take that as way, and we're going to run straight through the slide presentation,
