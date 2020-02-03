Feb 03, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 03, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Michael O'Leary

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Neil Sorahan

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO



=====================

Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and you're welcome to the Ryanair Q3 Results presentation. I'm Michael O'Leary, I'm the Group CEO, and I'm joined this morning by Neil Sorahan, our Group CFO.



Neil Sorahan - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO



Good morning.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



You will have seen the strong Q3 numbers we published this morning on the ryanair.com website. We reported a Q3 net profit of EUR 88 million, up from a Q3 loss in the prior year. We'll take that as way, and we're going to run straight through the slide presentation,