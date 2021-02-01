Q3 2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Q3 results conference call. I'm here with Neil Sorahan, Eddie Wilson, among others. I don't propose to go through the press doc in any great detail, and it's on our website from 7:00 this morning.



A couple of quick points. As will see, in Q3, traffic was down effectively almost 80% to 8 million passengers. That was still significantly more traffic than any of our competitors carried during the period. We finished the quarter with EUR 3.5 billion of cash, and we've extended the Stansted low-cost deal for 4 years out to the end of 2028. We've also secured the easyJet slots for 7 based aircraft in Stansted. And we would expect to take all those up as soon as we