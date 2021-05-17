May 17, 2021 / NTS GMT

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. You're Welcome this morning to the -- this presentation of Ryanair's full year results for the year ended March 31, 2021. I'm Mike O'Leary, the Group's CEO. And I'm joined this morning by Neil Sorahan, the Group CFO.



As you'd have seen this morning on the ryanair.com website, we announced a full year loss of EUR 815 million for the last 12 months, compared to a prior year profit of just over EUR 1 billion. Almost all of this was due to the impact of COVID-19 in our business, which has seen our traffic in the last year fall 81%, down to just 27.5 million passengers.



We have been prioritizing liquidity preservation. We're pleased to say that we closed