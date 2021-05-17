Full Year 2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Ryanair FY '21 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I'm pleased to present Michael O'Leary, Ryanair Group CEO. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're all very welcome to this full year results conference call. I'm joined by the entire team here in Dublin. Neil Sorahan, our CFO; Eddie Wilson, the CFO (sic) [CEO) among others. And then we also have the other airline CEOs on the conference line. I don't propose to go through the results that we have -- they have been up on the ryanair.com website this morning since about 6:00. They're there for you to read. We've also done an extensive -- Neil and myself have done an extensive Q&A, which is also on the website, and I would encourage you all to have a look at that, which addresses most of the issues that would be of concern to you.



I wanted to give you the form --