Jan 31, 2022 / NTS GMT

Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Ryanair's Q3 Results Conference Call. I'm joined this morning, as always, by Neil Sorahan, our Group CFO, and we want to take you briefly through this morning's Q3 numbers.



These information are available on our website, ryanair.com, in the Investor Relations page. I don't propose you read through the press release, but just to focus on some of the significant highlights of the quarter. As you can see, we reported a net loss of EUR 96 million for the quarter, a significant improvement from the prior year Q3.



During the quarter -- the notable highlights during the quarter is that our time and protection rating improved again from a B- to B, as independently determined by the Carbon Disclosure Project. Q3 traffic bounce back very quickly as the COVID restrictions rolled off in October, November, December. We saw traffic grow by almost -- rebound by almost 300% from 8 million to over 31 million passengers, a very strong load factor. We had an 84% load