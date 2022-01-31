Q3 2022 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're all welcome to our Q3 results conference call. You'll have seen a comprehensive release this morning on the ryanair.com website of the Q3 numbers, the MD&A. We also released a video interview of myself and our CFO, Neil Sorahan, which should have dealt with most of the major issues. A couple of quick themes, we've taken as read and everybody has read -- seen the results. So I think the strength of the numbers here was the recovery in traffic during the third quarter, up to 31.1 million passengers that was significantly faster recovery than any other airline in Europe, also dramatically higher load factors than any of the other so-called local airlines who all seem to have load factors in the mid