Jan 31, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Ryanair Q3 FY '22 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.
I'll now hand the floor to Michael O'Leary. Please begin your meeting.
Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're all welcome to our Q3 results conference call. You'll have seen a comprehensive release this morning on the ryanair.com website of the Q3 numbers, the MD&A. We also released a video interview of myself and our CFO, Neil Sorahan, which should have dealt with most of the major issues. A couple of quick themes, we've taken as read and everybody has read -- seen the results. So I think the strength of the numbers here was the recovery in traffic during the third quarter, up to 31.1 million passengers that was significantly faster recovery than any other airline in Europe, also dramatically higher load factors than any of the other so-called local airlines who all seem to have load factors in the mid
Q3 2022 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 31, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...