Nov 07, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation - Pre-Recorded

Nov 07, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Michael O'Leary

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Neil Sorahan

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



So good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ryanair Half 1 Results Podcast. I'm Michael O'Leary, the Group CEO. I'm joined this morning by Neil Sorahan, the Group CFO.



Neil Sorahan - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO



Good morning.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



As you've seen in our the ryanair.com website this morning, we've announced a strong half year profits of EUR 1.37 billion after tax. The summer 2022 traffic and fares have recovered strongly above where they were pre-COVID in 2019. But we remain cautious for the remainder of