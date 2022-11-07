Nov 07, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation - Pre-Recorded
Nov 07, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Michael O'Leary
Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
* Neil Sorahan
Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO
=====================
Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
So good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ryanair Half 1 Results Podcast. I'm Michael O'Leary, the Group CEO. I'm joined this morning by Neil Sorahan, the Group CFO.
Neil Sorahan - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO
Good morning.
Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
As you've seen in our the ryanair.com website this morning, we've announced a strong half year profits of EUR 1.37 billion after tax. The summer 2022 traffic and fares have recovered strongly above where they were pre-COVID in 2019. But we remain cautious for the remainder of
Nov 07, 2022 / NTS GMT
