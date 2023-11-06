Half Year 2024 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Ryanair Holdings Plc H1 FY '24 Earnings Call.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Ryanair Half 1 Results Analyst Call. You have seen this morning on our website, we loaded the half 1 results. There's a full MD&A and a Q&A with myself and the CFO, Neil Sorahan. But just to focus on some highlight pieces. Obviously, we've had a very strong Easter and record summer traffic. That resulted in a very strong half year profit rising to EUR 2.18 billion. And we expect over the full year now that a profit after tax of about EUR 10 per passenger is likely to be achieved, and we've declared our first ordinary dividend. It's not a first dividend, but it's certainly our first ordinary dividend has been declared this morning. Highlights