Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Hannah Deresiewicz - Stern Investor Relations, Inc. - Senior Associate



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to review the updated clinical data for setmelanotide and MC4R Pathway Heterozygous or HET obesity that were announced earlier this morning. You can access the press release for the data as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors and Media section of the Rhythm website at www.rhythmtx.com.



With me today with prepared remarks is Dr. Keith Gottesdiener, Chief Executive Officer of Rhythm; Dr. Murray Stewart, Chief Medical Officer; Nithya Desikan, Chief Commercial Officer; and Hunter Smith, Chief Financial