May 14, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT
Lut Ming Cheng - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst
I'm Brian Cheng. I'm the Senior Associate on (inaudible) SMID cap biotech team here at Bank of America. It's a pleasure to introduce our next speaker, the CEO of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Keith Gottesdiener. And we also have the CFO, Hunter Smith, here in the audience as well. Welcome, today.
Keith Michael Gottesdiener - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you. Hello.
Lut Ming Cheng - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst
So maybe to get us started, let's kind of give us an overview of where you are in terms of your clinical development in the genetic obesity, and then we'll dive deeper into each of the genetic indications.
Keith Michael Gottesdiener - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Sure. I'll be happy to actually. I actually have mic'd up so it's not necessary. So Rhythm's focused on rare genetic cause of obesity. We've
