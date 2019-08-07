Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, and thank you to everyone for joining us today to review the top line results from our 2 pivotal Phase III studies of setmelanotide for the treatment of POMC deficiency obesity and LEPR deficiency obesity. Please note the press release issued earlier today and the presentation we're using for this conference call are available on the Investors & Media section of the Rhythm website.



On today's call are Dr. Keith Gottesdiener, Chief Executive Officer, Rhythm; and Dr. Murray Stewart, Chief Medical Officer, who will provide an overview of these data and what they mean for patients with rare genetic disorders