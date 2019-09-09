Sep 09, 2019 / 03:05PM GMT

David Neil Lebowitz - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



I'm one of the biotechnology analysts at Morgan Stanley, David Lebowitz. And I have with me on the stage from Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, CEO, Keith Gottesdiener. I'm sorry.



Keith Michael Gottesdiener - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



No problem, no one ever uses my last name for exactly that reason.



David Neil Lebowitz - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



I'll call you Keith G. Rhythm is a company that develops therapies for ultra-rare forms of genetic obesity. If you could, I guess, give us a top level just on the company and bring us up to speed on the recent updates.



Keith Michael Gottesdiener - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Sure. So Rhythm is a company, as David said, that focuses on rare genetic causes of obesity, and we are focused on the pathway in the brain called the melanocortin-4, MC4 pathway, which is probably the key pathway in the brain that