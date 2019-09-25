Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Sep 25, 2019 / 12:15PM GMT

Hunter C. Smith - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Good morning. Thanks, everyone, for coming. And we really appreciate you joining this Rhythm R&D Event. I'm Hunter Smith, Chief Financial Officer of Rhythm, and we have a lot of ground to cover this morning, so let's jump right in. I need my clicker, I'm sorry. Please review the forward-looking statements available with these slides and in our press release this morning.



Today, we've got a group of speakers that are really some of our -- the core of the Rhythm management team is here. First, Dr. Gottesdiener. Keith, who you all know, he's been our CEO and Director of the company since 2011. He joined Rhythm after a 16-year career at Merck Research Labs, where he led Merck's early clinical development across all therapeutic areas from 2001 to 2006. From 2006 to 2011, he was leader of Merck's late clinical development organization, first overseeing the development of Merck's infectious diseases and vaccine products through pivotal trial, registration, and life-cycle management, including GARDASIL and many others. He received a