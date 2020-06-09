Jun 09, 2020 / 07:50PM GMT

Graig Suvannavejh - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Executive Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Well, thank you, everyone, and welcome to the 3:50 p.m. session day 1 of the Global Healthcare Conference by Goldman Sachs. I have the pleasure this afternoon of having Hunter Smith, Interim CEO and CFO of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals; as well as Murray Stewart, who is the Chief Medical Officer. And with that, thank you both for joining us and participating in our virtual webcast this afternoon.



Maybe just to start at a very high level, maybe it's best for those who may not know Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, maybe, Hunter, if you could just provide just a brief overview maybe of Rhythm and kind of what your focus is, and maybe that's a great way for us to start.



Hunter C. Smith - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Sure, Graig, and thank you very much for including Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in today's conference, and thank you also to Goldman Sachs for putting on this conference. And we look forward to hopefully being