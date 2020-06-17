Jun 17, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Good afternoon. Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to David Meeker, Chairman of the Rhythm Board of Directors.



David P. Meeker - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon. I am David Meeker, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Chairperson of today's meeting. Let me take this opportunity to welcome all those attending our 2020 annual meeting of stockholders which we are holding virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Before the meeting is called to order, I'd like to introduce to you the other members of the Board and officers of the company who are on the webcast today. From the Board are: Stuart Arbuckle; Todd Foley; Jennifer Good; Christophe Jean; Ed Mathers; and David McGirr. From the company, we also have Hunter Smith, our Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief