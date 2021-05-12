May 12, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT
Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP
Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for continuing to join us at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference, the yearly event. We're coming to you virtually. We hope to be back in Las Vegas next year, fingers crossed. My next presenting company is a rare disease-focused company known as Rhythm Therapeutics. Speaking for Rhythm is David Meeker, who is President and CEO. David, good afternoon. Thank you for joining me this afternoon.
David P. Meeker - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Thank you, Tazeen. I'm glad to be here.
Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP
For those who might not be familiar with what Rhythm is focused on, maybe if we can start off with a quick, just 2-minute or less, overview of the company, and then we can go into some details about your data.
David P. Meeker - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Great. Yes. So Rhythm is pursuing
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc at Bank of America Global Research Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 12, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...