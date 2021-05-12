May 12, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT

Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for continuing to join us at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference, the yearly event. We're coming to you virtually. We hope to be back in Las Vegas next year, fingers crossed. My next presenting company is a rare disease-focused company known as Rhythm Therapeutics. Speaking for Rhythm is David Meeker, who is President and CEO. David, good afternoon. Thank you for joining me this afternoon.



David P. Meeker - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, Tazeen. I'm glad to be here.



Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



For those who might not be familiar with what Rhythm is focused on, maybe if we can start off with a quick, just 2-minute or less, overview of the company, and then we can go into some details about your data.



David P. Meeker - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Great. Yes. So Rhythm is pursuing