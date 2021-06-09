Jun 09, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to David Meeker, Chairman of the Rhythm Board of Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer.



David P. Meeker - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. I am David Meeker, Chairman of the Board of Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and the Chairperson of today's meeting. Let me take this opportunity to welcome all those attending our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which we are holding virtually.



Before the meeting is called to order, I'd like to introduce you to the other members of the Board and officers of the company who are on the webcast today. We do have the full Board present from the Board are: Stuart Arbuckle; Camille Bedrosian; Jennifer Good; Christophe Jean; Ed Mathers; David McGirr; Lynn Tetrault; and Todd