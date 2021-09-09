Sep 09, 2021 / 12:45PM GMT

David Neil Lebowitz - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Good morning. I'd like to welcome you to the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference. Before I get started, let me get to the requisite disclosures. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



And with that, I am happy to have with me today this morning, for our opening session -- my opening session, from Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Chairman, CEO and President, David Meeker. Let's get started. I guess to start off here, if you could briefly walk us through Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a top level, what is the company's overall mission?



David P. Meeker - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, David. Appreciate being on. So we are focused on rare genetic diseases of obesity. And we know that