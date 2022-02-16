Feb 16, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Welcome all, and thank you for joining us today for this virtual event on Bardet-Biedl syndrome. I'm David Meeker, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Before we get started, we want to alert you that we will be making forward-looking statements, which represent our views only as of today, and I encourage you to review this statement in our SEC filings, which are available on our website.



So this is a really exciting moment for us as we prepare to launch IMCIVREE in the United States for patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome pending, of course, FDA approval. This will be by far our most significant milestone to date as we work to develop IMCIVREE or setmelanotide for a number of genetic and nongenetically-driven defects in the melanocortin pathway.



We're extremely fortunate to have 3 wonderful guest speakers with us today: Mary Morris, Mary and her husband are parents to 6 children, including Ashley, who is 28 and Carly who is 21, both of whom are diagnosed and living with