Jul 12, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Connolly, with Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Please go ahead.



David Connolly - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Yes, thank you, and thank you all for joining us today. For those participating via the conference call, there are accompanying slides that can be accessed and controlled by going to the Events section of our Investors page on our website at ir.rhythmtx.com.



This morning, we announced positive interim results from our Phase II clinical trial evaluating setmelanotide in hypothalamic obesity via a press release, which is now available on our website.



On the conference call today, as listed on Slide 2 on the agenda, are Dr. David Meeker, Rhythm Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President; Dr. Jennifer Abuzzahab, a pediatric endocrinologist at the McNeely