Q3 2022 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dave Connolly, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Please go ahead.



David Connolly - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. I'm Dave Connolly, IR and Corporate Communications here at Rhythm. For those of you participating via the conference call, our slides can be accessed and controlled by going to the investors section on the Investors page of our website at ir.rhythmtx.com. This morning, we had a press release that provides our third quarter financial results and business update, which is available on our website.



And as listed on Slide 2 here today with me in Boston for the conference call are David Meeker, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jennifer Chien, Executive Vice President, Head of North America;