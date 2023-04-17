Apr 17, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Joey Stringer - Needham & Company - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining the 22nd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference. My name is Joey Stringer and I'm one of the biotech analysts at Needham & Company. It's my pleasure to introduce our next presenting company, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.



Joining us today from Rhythm is President and CEO, David Meeker. For those of you joining on the webcast, if you want to ask a question, you can do so at any time. You can submit a question using the chat box feature at the bottom of your screen. So with that, we'll go ahead and get started.



Questions and Answers:

- Needham & Company - AnalystDavid, thank you so much for joining us today.- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President & CEOThank you, Joey. Pleasure to be here.- Needham & Company - AnalystWell, we'll start off with the IMCIVREE launch. We'll get right into it. How would you [handicap