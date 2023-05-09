May 09, 2023 / 08:40PM GMT
Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst
Good afternoon. Thanks, everybody, for joining us here at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference. I am Tazeen Ahmad, one of the senior SMID biotech analyst here. It's my pleasure to have our next presenting company, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, with me for the next 30 minutes. Sitting next to me is CEO, David Meeker. David, thank you so much for joining us this afternoon.
David P. Meeker - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Thank you, Tazeen.
Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst
So we'll have, I think, a lot to discuss on Q&A. But just for anybody who might be sitting in here who is not as familiar with Rhythm, maybe you can just give us a quick overview of the company, and then we can go into the specifics.
David P. Meeker - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Yes.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc at Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
May 09, 2023 / 08:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...