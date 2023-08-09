Aug 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Joohwan Kim - Canaccord Genuity Group - Analyst



Hi, everyone. Thanks for attending Cannacord Genuity's 43rd Annual Growth Conference. My name is Joohwan Kim, and I'm an associate of (inaudible) and Rare Diseases. We're very excited to have the team from Rhythm Pharmaceuticals here. And it's my great pleasure to introduce David Meeker who is the Chair, CEO, and President. Rhythm is a global biopharmaceutical company leading the space for hyperphagia, a severe obesity caused by rare MC4R pathway diseases.



And so with that, I'll turn it over to the presentation.



David Meeker - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President, and CEO



So thank you, Joohwan, and welcome, everybody. Apologies for my voice. As you can tell, I'm recovering here in terms of some form of laryngitis. And I think I'm well on the way, but apologies if it's a little harder to understand.



