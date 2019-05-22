Safeguard Scientifics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 22, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Robert J. Rosenthal - Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm Bob Rosenthal, and I'd like to welcome you to the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for Safeguard Scientifics. As Chairman of the Board of the Directors, I will preside over the meeting. I hereby call the meeting to order.



Before proceeding to the business of the meeting, I'd like to introduce the other Directors and Officers of Safeguard with us today as well as some other invited guests. The other members of Safeguard's Board of Directors present today are Russell Glass; Ira Lubert; Joseph Manko; Maureen Morrison; and John Roberts.



Safeguard officers present today are Brian Sisko, CEO; Mark Herndon, SVP and Chief Financial Officer; John Shave, SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; Steven Grenfell, SVP, Managing Director Operations; and Matthew Barnard, SVP, General Counsel and Secretary.



I'd also like to introduce Jeffrey McLaughlin of KPMG, Safeguard's independent registered public accounting firm.



Matthew Barnard, as the company's Secretary, will act as