May 22, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Robert J. Rosenthal - Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. - Chairman of the Board
Good morning. I'm Bob Rosenthal, and I'd like to welcome you to the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for Safeguard Scientifics. As Chairman of the Board of the Directors, I will preside over the meeting. I hereby call the meeting to order.
Before proceeding to the business of the meeting, I'd like to introduce the other Directors and Officers of Safeguard with us today as well as some other invited guests. The other members of Safeguard's Board of Directors present today are Russell Glass; Ira Lubert; Joseph Manko; Maureen Morrison; and John Roberts.
Safeguard officers present today are Brian Sisko, CEO; Mark Herndon, SVP and Chief Financial Officer; John Shave, SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; Steven Grenfell, SVP, Managing Director Operations; and Matthew Barnard, SVP, General Counsel and Secretary.
I'd also like to introduce Jeffrey McLaughlin of KPMG, Safeguard's independent registered public accounting firm.
Matthew Barnard, as the company's Secretary, will act as
Safeguard Scientifics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 22, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...