Q3 2020 Safeguard Scientifics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

G. Matthew Barnard - Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. - General Counsel & Secretary



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for this update on Safeguard Scientifics' third quarter 2020 financial results. Joining me on today's call and webcast are Robert Rosenthal, Safeguard's Executive Chairman of the Board; Eric Salzman, Safeguard's Chief Restructuring Officer; and Mark Herndon, Safeguard's Chief Financial Officer.



During today's call, Bob and Eric will provide some corporate and strategic updates, and Mark will discuss our results. Afterwards, we will open up the call to your questions.



Today's presentation includes forward-looking statements, and those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ